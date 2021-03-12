Mike Matejka: Irish-Americans made a difference in US

Thanks to the Irish…

When I was in high school I resented St. Patrick’s Day. “Why all this excitement over one ethnic group? What about the others?” My parents would dust off all their saccharine 78 rpm Bing Crosby Irish recordings and my Mother would tell me, “We are the O’Matejkas today.”

My response was, “If we have to put a vowel in front of our name on March 17, why don’t people put one at the end on St. Wenceslaus Day (September 28) to honor us?” (Not that we celebrated on September 28, but to me, it was the principle at stake).

So why were my parents so intent on this celebration to which we had no ethnic connection? As I learned more history it dawned on me that perhaps Irish-Americans made being Catholic and immigrant in America acceptable.

The 1920s witnessed the resurgent Ku Klux Klan, growing from reaction to World War I. The Klan was intent on resurrecting a fabled white, Protestant, rural America. It was not just anti-African-American, but anti-Catholic, anti-Jewish and anti-immigrant. My grandparents were who the Klan was against.