Mike Matejka: Irish-Americans made a difference in US

Thanks to the Irish…
When I was in high school I resented St. Patrick’s Day. “Why all this excitement over one ethnic group? What about the others?” My parents would dust off all their saccharine 78 rpm Bing Crosby Irish recordings and my Mother would tell me, “We are the O’Matejkas today.”
My response was, “If we have to put a vowel in front of our name on March 17, why don’t people put one at the end on St. Wenceslaus Day (September 28) to honor us?” (Not that we celebrated on September 28, but to me, it was the principle at stake).
So why were my parents so intent on this celebration to which we had no ethnic connection? As I learned more history it dawned on me that perhaps Irish-Americans made being Catholic and immigrant in America acceptable.
The 1920s witnessed the resurgent Ku Klux Klan, growing from reaction to World War I. The Klan was intent on resurrecting a fabled white, Protestant, rural America. It was not just anti-African-American, but anti-Catholic, anti-Jewish and anti-immigrant. My grandparents were who the Klan was against.
Yet by the late 1930s, it was “cool” to be Catholic by Hollywood standards. Silver screen stars my parents idolized included Spencer Tracy, Jimmy Cagney, Maureen O’Sullivan, Gene Kelly and the epitome of them all, Bing Crosby. Spencer Tracy, playing Father Flanagan, would score an Oscar with 1938’s highest grossing film, "Boys Town." Crosby’s Father Chuck O’Malley in 1944’s highest grossing film and seven Oscar winner, "Going My Way," cemented Dublin’s Abbey Theater alumni Barry Fitzgerald for a lifetime film career as the lovable but irascible Irishman.
So perhaps my parents, besides just enjoying a spring holiday, also realized some legitimacy through the Irish. As I’ve learned more U.S. history, I realized it was the Irish who created the urban political model for ethnic groups' success.
A century ago, a majority of American Federation of Labor union presidents were Irish. The Irish were not welcome on American shores, wanted for their back-breaking labor to dig canals, carry hod and build railroads, but they soon made their presence felt. The Irish were fighting anti-immigrant sentiment in the 1840s and 1850s, so they were well practiced at standing up for their American rights.
Knowing English when they landed and decades of resistance to British colonialism gave the Irish a skill set to navigate politics, business and labor to establish themselves and guide other immigrant groups, moving from trackside shanty towns to the “lace curtain” Irish seeking middle-class respectability.
In some ways, St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of America’s salad, our multicultural mix where new arrivals find their place and create their own American story. As many African-American commentators have noted, “we might have come here as immigrants or on a slave ship, but now we’re all in the same boat together.” So I honor the Irish for their fortitude, strong families and unique heritage, celebrating their rise is a uniquely American tale shared by many, no matter where our roots lie.
Mike Matejka lives in Normal.