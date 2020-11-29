Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones

Tyson's return to the ring for this show attracted international attention, and Iron Mike did his best to demonstrate his months of work to recapture a measure of the form that made him a legend to a generation of boxing fans.

Tyson tagged Jones with body shots, head shots and a particularly nasty uppercut during a bout that was required by the California State Athletic Commission to be a reasonably safe, glorified sparring session.

Tyson was exhausted two hours afterward, but also clearly energized as he recounted his emotions with his wife and team looking on.

"I took my youth for granted," Tyson said. "This event made me find out what I was really made of. ... My body feels splendid. I want to beat it up some more."

Tyson intends to fight in more exhibitions next year, perhaps heading to Monte Carlo next to challenge a European fighter. He didn't close the door on the possibility of a full-fledged comeback, although that would be many fights in the future.

For one night, Tyson and Jones were back at the center of the sports world, and they reveled in it.