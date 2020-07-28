Mikolas out for season; Braves run out of patience with Folty

The injury that abbreviated Miles Mikolas’ spring training has interrupted his summer and ended his season.
The Cardinals placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain in his right (pitching) arm. He first experienced the injury during spring training and was reassured that rest and non-surgical treatment would promote healing.
The game's stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic bought him addition time to recover and then go through a throwing program that had him ready for "Summer Camp."
The injury did not relent, and an MRI taken of the forearm on Monday revealed that the damage remained. He will require surgery to repair the flexor tendon and that will cause him to go four months without pitching. The Cardinals expect him to be ready for spring training 2021.
During his appearance against Kansas City in the exhibition game, Mikolas pitched effectively but had a noticeable sag in his velocity.
He suggested that it would return with time and innings.
The Cardinals were encouraged by his initial recovery from the four innings against the Royals, and they bought him an extra day of rest by vaulting Carlos Martinez into Tuesday's start at Target Field. Martinez had originally been described as the fifth starter.
Daniel Ponce de Leon will start Wednesday in Mikolas' place, the Cardinals announced.
Foltynewicz designated: Call it a sign of the times.
Facing a sprint of a season rather than a marathon because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Braves didn't have time to let Mike Foltynewicz sort out his perplexing problems.
So, after a dismal showing in his first outing of an abbreviated campaign, the Braves cut ties with a 28-year-old pitcher who was an All-Star in 2018 and started two games in the NL Division Series last season.
It was a stunning turn for a pitcher just entering what should be the prime of his career, a right-hander who clearly has plenty of talent, no apparent injury issues and isn't eligible for free agency until 2022.
The Braves designated Foltynewicz for assignment after a 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night, a move that effectively ended his tenure with a team that once viewed him as its staff ace.
The move came after Foltynewicz surrendered six runs, three homers and four walks in 3⅓ innings.
"He's been a stuff guy the entire time we've had him," Snitker said. "But his stuff hasn't been there."
Atlanta now has 10 days to try to work out a trade, though any return would surely be far less than what might've been expected for a pitcher with Foltynewicz's resume.
If the Braves can't make a deal, the pitcher would be placed on waivers and any team making a claim would assume his prorated $6.43 million contract.
Kluber sidelined
Texas Rangers left-hander Brett Martin has been activated from the injured list after missing the start of the season because of a positive coronavirus test.
Martin, who tested positive about four weeks ago before the resumption of camp, was activated when two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was placed on the 45-day injured list with a muscle tear in his shoulder.
Kluber, who exited his start Sunday after one inning, had a platelet-rich plasma injection and returned to his home in the Boston area. No surgery will be required and he will evaluated again in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.
Baker's option exercised
The Houston Astros have picked up the option for the 2021 season on manager Dusty Baker's contract.
Baker was hired in January to replace AJ Hinch who was fired after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year for their roles in Houston's sign-stealing scandal. Luhnow was also fired.
The 71-year-old Baker is in his 23rd year as a manager after starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants. A three-time National League Manager of the Year, Baker came to the Astros after managing the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.
Royals sign Harvey
The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.
The Royals announced the move before Tuesday night's game at Detroit. The 31-year-old Harvey has struggled to recapture the form that made him a key member of the New York Mets when they faced Kansas City in the 2015 World Series.
Harvey went 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last year. The right-hander made 28 starts the previous season for the Mets and Cincinnati Reds.
Harvey was an All-Star in 2013 and helped the Mets to the World Series two years later after returning from Tommy John surgery.
Wood on injured list
The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost another starting pitcher to the injured list.
Alex Wood went on the IL with shoulder inflammation. The team recalled right-hander Josh Sborz ahead of its game at Houston.
Wood joins fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw, who went on the IL last week after tweaking his back during a weight-room workout. Kershaw had to miss his scheduled start on opening day.
Wood made his first start with the Dodgers since 2018 in a 5-4 loss to San Francisco last Saturday. He gave up three runs and three hits in three innings.
Mahomes buys piece of Royals
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.
"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do."
Mahomes' decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.
"He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball," said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. "We look forward to many years of a winning partnership."
