Mikolas out for season; Braves run out of patience with Folty

If the Braves can't make a deal, the pitcher would be placed on waivers and any team making a claim would assume his prorated $6.43 million contract.

Kluber sidelined

Texas Rangers left-hander Brett Martin has been activated from the injured list after missing the start of the season because of a positive coronavirus test.

Martin, who tested positive about four weeks ago before the resumption of camp, was activated when two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was placed on the 45-day injured list with a muscle tear in his shoulder.

Kluber, who exited his start Sunday after one inning, had a platelet-rich plasma injection and returned to his home in the Boston area. No surgery will be required and he will evaluated again in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.

Baker's option exercised

The Houston Astros have picked up the option for the 2021 season on manager Dusty Baker's contract.

Baker was hired in January to replace AJ Hinch who was fired after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year for their roles in Houston's sign-stealing scandal. Luhnow was also fired.