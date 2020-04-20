Milestones of daily living no longer the same

As our spring of COVID continues, some of us have started talking about what's next and how our lives have changed.

Where do we go from here? What will next week look like? Next month? Decades from now?

For the newsroom, this traditionally is the time of year when we get ready for high school and college graduation stories, for an onslaught of wedding write-ups, summer camps and festivals, for state tournaments, for names of scholarship winners.

Right now, all of that seems very far away.

For some families, agencies and organizers, though, it's all too close.

One of my cousins has a daughter who is a senior in high school, another daughter who is a senior in college and a son who's getting married in August. The graduations are canceled; the wedding plans are proceeding, but also may snarl because the bride is a nurse and the college senior (one of the bridesmaids) also is a nurse. Not to mention a few other nurses in the extended family.

A co-worker's daughter is getting married in May, one way or another, she says. Another coworker won't see her son walk across the stage for his college diploma. A former co-worker's daughter sent save-the-date cards for her summer wedding, but noted the date may change.