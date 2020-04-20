Milestones of daily living no longer the same

As our spring of COVID continues, some of us have started talking about what's next and how our lives have changed.
Where do we go from here? What will next week look like? Next month? Decades from now?
For the newsroom, this traditionally is the time of year when we get ready for high school and college graduation stories, for an onslaught of wedding write-ups, summer camps and festivals, for state tournaments, for names of scholarship winners.
Right now, all of that seems very far away.
For some families, agencies and organizers, though, it's all too close.
One of my cousins has a daughter who is a senior in high school, another daughter who is a senior in college and a son who's getting married in August. The graduations are canceled; the wedding plans are proceeding, but also may snarl because the bride is a nurse and the college senior (one of the bridesmaids) also is a nurse. Not to mention a few other nurses in the extended family.
A co-worker's daughter is getting married in May, one way or another, she says. Another coworker won't see her son walk across the stage for his college diploma. A former co-worker's daughter sent save-the-date cards for her summer wedding, but noted the date may change.
Agency-run camps are offering registration for events that may not be held, or may be rescheduled or restructured. Parks departments are in the same predicament - plus, a lot of their seasonal workers need to be trained before classes, pools, parks can open.
Families who have lost loved ones under stay-at-home and social gathering rules have to grieve in private, unable to share a public service to honor their mom, dad, sibling, grandparent or child.
Children growing up amid the closures will be in "that class," the ones who - like the Pearl Harbor kids and the 9/11 kids - have had their lives shaped by events outside their control.
We don't know what the future holds. But our communities have come together to try to make life as normal as it can be, given the constrictions of masks and gloves and work from home and groups of less than 10.
We are in this together. And we will get through this together.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!