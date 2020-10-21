Miller Park Zoo breaks ground for new monkey exhibit (Plus copy)

BLOOMINGTON — Construction of the new De Brazza's monkey exhibit at Miller Park Zoo is officially underway with Bloomington city officials breaking ground Tuesday morning.
The exhibit, expected to be complete in late spring or early summer next year, will come as the zoo celebrates its 130th anniversary.
"We're really excited for the future of the zoo," Jeff Tetzloff, zoo director, said Tuesday.
Mayor Tari Renner was the first to break ground at the zoo Tuesday morning, followed by State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington.
"Certainly, for a city of 80,000, we should be proud," Renner said. "This is an unbelievable jewel for our community, not just in terms of quality of life, but also for economic development, economic advancement."
The exhibit is part of the zoo's master plan to boost admissions and revenues.
The zoo received a $700,000 state grant in 2014 that was later placed on hold when former Gov. Bruce Rauner froze parks grants. The grant was reinstated in July 2019 and was included in the state's current spending plan under Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
A portion of the grant was used on a $100,000 expansion of the zoo's parking lot and $92,000 was awarded to Shive Hattery, Inc. Architecture and Engineering to design the monkey exhibit.
The Bloomington City Council approved July 27 a $507,400 contract with Diamond Design and Construction of Bloomington to build the new exhibit.
The building and habitat will house two De Brazza's monkeys — a medium-sized primate with a olive green coat and distinguished white beard — and two Red-Flanked Duikers, a small antelope species.
The building itself, located directly behind the existing flamingo exhibit, will include separate holding rooms for the monkeys and a common area. It is a continuation of the zoo's section featuring species from Africa.
Both species are part of the breeding program, and Tetzloff said there is a possibility for babies in the future. The zoo currently operates 54 breeding programs.
The male De Brazza's monkey has the highest genetic value among its population, which means he is related to the fewest number of animals in his population, said Tetzloff.
"That's a big feather in our cap to talk about for us is that they trust us with the No. 1 male in the population," said Tetzloff. "Hopefully he can get the job done and produce lots of babies as we go forward."
As the zoo prepares to add two additional breeding programs, Tetzloff said they are "really excited to open this exhibit up next year when the zoo celebrates its 130th year in existence.”
