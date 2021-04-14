Miner leader: Golden new UTEP coach after leading ACU upset

EL PASO, Texas — Joe Golding was introduced Wednesday as the new head coach at UTEP after a decade at Abilene Christian that included an upset victory over Texas in the first round of this season's NCAA Tournament.

No. 14 seed Abilene Christian beat the third-seeded and Big 12 Tournament champion Longhorns in a Big Dance shocker last month.

"That was kind of like icing on the cake. But the cake of Joe Golden is really the remarkable job that he's done at Abilene Christian University," UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said when introducing the new coach, adding that Golding's name kept coming up in the school's search.

The 45-year-old Golding was 158-144 during his 10 seasons as head coach of his alma mater, guiding Abilene Christian's transition from NCAA Division II to Division I and to the last two NCAA tournaments. The Wildcats were 71-23 overall the past three seasons, including 24-5 this season.

UTEP hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2010, but Golding insisted he doesn't anticipate a long-term process to get the Miners back there.

"I did not come to UTEP to spend 10 years in building this program. This program has already been built," he said. "My job here at UTEP is win in year one."