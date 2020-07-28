MLB suspends Marlins' season through weekend amid outbreak

"Major League Baseball — the players, the owners, the managers — have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work," Fauci said. "It's very unfortunate what happened with the Miami (Marlins)."

And everyone across baseball seemed to be feeling uneasy.

"It's important that we are able to provide a source of entertainment and an outlet for people who are dealing with such a challenging time in their lives," Braun said. "But at the same time, the health and safety should be the top priority for all of us at all times. ...

"You think about all the hotel employees, bus drivers, pilots, flight attendants, anybody else all the Marlins guys might have come into contact with, and it's obviously scary."

The Marlins planned to remain in Philadelphia until at least Wednesday. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it was working with the Marlins and Phillies on contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus.

"All of our players, coaches and staff are, understandably, having a difficult time enduring this experience," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said.