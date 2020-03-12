MLS shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus

The MLS Players Association said it was working closely with the league.

"Our shared goals remain the same and our focus will shift to providing the necessary resources and support that our players need in the weeks to come," the association said. "We're all one MLS family and ask that everyone please take the precautionary measures necessary to keep themselves and each other safe."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 60,000 have so far recovered.

Inter Miami's stadium is located in Broward County, where seven COVID-19 cases had been confirmed as of Thursday morning. Cases have also been confirmed in Palm Beach County, on Broward's north border, and Miami-Dade County on Broward's south border.