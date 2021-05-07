Molina 3 RBIs in return from injured list, Cards top Rockies

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 Saturday.

Goldschmidt also had three RBIs and Nolan Arenado hit another double against his former team. The Cardinals have won eight straight and 14 of their last 15 games against Colorado at Busch Stadium.

"It was awesome to have Yadi back today," teammate Paul DeJong said. "I think it just shows top to bottom our depth and the way we can score runs. Big homer by Goldy but we also did it a few other ways."

Molina hadn't played since April 26 because of a strained tendon in his right foot. The All-Star catcher was leading the Cardinals in batting, homers and RBIs when he was hurt.

Carlos Martínez (3-4) wound up winning his third straight start. He allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in five innings.

After the game Martínez revealed he had tweaked his right ankle celebrating fellow pitcher Jack Flaherty's first career home run the night before.

"I didn't want to get out of this game," Martínez said. "I knew I got hurt, but I felt comfortable in my mind I could be in the game. I was competing all game."