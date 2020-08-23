Molina gets 4 hits as Cardinals beat Reds 6-2

Molina needs two doubles to tie Johnny Bench (381) for eighth among primary catchers in MLB history. In addition, Molina is 10 hits shy of tying Red Schoendienst (1,980) for sixth in franchise history.

"I hope it doesn't stop anytime soon," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "When it does stop, he'll be one of the greatest Cardinals to play in his organization. His skillset is super unique and special. This guy's an elite player."

Molina has five RBIs in his four games since returning after being out as part of the team's coronavirus outbreak.

Génesis Cabrera (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Cincinnati finished with three hits in the game and 17 in the series.

"It's tough losing. To have a game with three hits, it's not good for us," Suárez said.

Mahle was lifted after three innings. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two.

St. Louis right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon finally got some runs to work with after not receiving a single run of support in either of his first two starts. With two outs and two on in the fifth, he was relieved by Cabrera, who got a flyout to end the inning.