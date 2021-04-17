Molina homers twice to lead Cardinals past Phillies 9-4

Philadelphia then compounded its problems when another runner reached on third baseman Bohm's throwing error on Kim's grounder.

The Phillies got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the frame, but the Cardinals answered with three more in the fourth on Arenado's two-run homer and Molina's second of the contest, a drive to deep left that made it 9-3.

It was the eighth career multihomer game for the 38-year-old veteran and nine-time All-Star.

As productive as the Cardinals were, they left some runs on the field. St. Louis loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth but didn't score. Carlson struck out and Justin Williams grounded into a 1-2-3 double play.

Kim made his first start after being sidelined by back tightness to begin the season. The left-hander had a promising debut with the Cardinals in 2020 with a 1.62 ERA in eight games, seven of which were starts.

He wasn't as stingy against the Phillies, giving up three runs and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in three innings, but the Cardinals didn't need him to be.

Ryan Helsley (1-0) allowed a run in 1⅔ innings of relief to earn the victory.