Myranda Wiggins: High school student misses her friends

BLOOMINGTON — When the curtain fell on "Cinderella," it also fell on Myranda Wiggins' spring semester as she knew it.
The Bloomington High School junior, 17, played the wicked stepmother in the BHS production, which opened the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced schools would close the following week. Principal Tim Moore and Superintendent Barry Reilly let the production continue with limited seating and tickets sold online.
"Literally, after that, we never went back to school," Myranda says.
She and her sister, Myrissa, 14, stay in touch with family and friends via email, text and the occasional Zoom meeting. The sisters, always close, have grown closer to each other and to their parents, Donald and Stacey.
"We talk about school, me and my sister. We had sister time last night. We watched movies, play games. This quarantine has brought us closer, and we're sharing things (about each other) we might not have known about," she says. Her parents encourage them to "do" things, like cleaning, journaling, more family movie nights and game nights, and alone time.
Easter Sunday "was very hard because that is my home, I literally grew up in that church. I just love Mount Pisgah. ... Easter Sunday at Mount Pisgah is so iconic," Myranda says, her voice trailing.
She's looking forward to the chance at directing a children's show through the BHS drama department. It's an important opportunity for Myranda, who wants to major in musical theater and minor in physical education, with the goal of becoming an elementary physical education teacher.
She was supposed to start studying last week for her SAT college entrance test, but the test itself was postponed until fall. Her in-person college visits probably will be, too; she's had one 'virtual' campus tour, but wants the real thing. A relative — a recruiter at Stanford — has offered some help.
Among the close-knit theater group, "we're literally texting almost every day. ... We miss each other. The drama teacher tries to do Zooms as a group. Really, with the shows, we are really tight and all of us love each other," she says. "I never thought it would’ve come to this."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.