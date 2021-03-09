Names and Faces 3/10/21

SCHOLARSHIP

BLOOMINGTON — Sarah Kraft of Towanda and Callie Yoder of Congerville each have received a $500 scholarship from the McLean County Association for Home and Community Education.

Kraft, 11-year member of Towanda 4-H Club is in her second year at Illinois State University pursuing a degree in business. She is the daughter of Mark and Jackie Kraft of Towanda.

Yoder, 11-year member of Danvers Industrial Youth is attending Illinois Central College, studying to be an elementary teacher. She is the daughter of Brad and Jill Yoder of Congerville.

Dakota Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Lauren Sanderson of Bloomington, a senior at Normal Community High School, has been awarded a Presidential Scholarship at Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, S.D. The scholarship for $8,750 to $13,000 is renewable for up to 10 semesters.

The daughter of Tisa and Jason Sanderson, she was also awarded an athletic scholarship.

