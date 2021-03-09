Names and Faces 3/10/21

MISCELLANEOUS
Prairie Community Foundation board
BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Prairie Community Foundation board of directors has elected two new members and re-elected two officers.
Turkesha Collins, Bloomington, and Jack Conlisk, Chenoa, were elected to the board to serve three-year terms. Collins has been a member of the IPCF Marketing Committee since 2018. Conlisk has been a member of the IPCF Investment Committee for five years and assumes the chair of the Investment Committee.
Cat Woods, a member of the IPCF board since 2018, was elected treasurer, and Mary Anne Schierman, a member of the IPCF board since 2014, was re-elected secretary. Each officer term is for two years.
GRADUATE
Rockford University
BLOOMINGTON — Katryce Bridges of Bloomington graduated from Rockford University in Rockford.
GRADUATE
Iowa State
EUREKA — Leslie Rusch-Bayer of Eureka earned a master’s degree in professional practice in dietetics at Iowa State University, Ames.
GRADUATES
NIU
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents received degrees in August from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.
Cory Packard of Bloomington earned a bachelor of science, majoring in electrical engineering.
Yannick Tshikaya of Normal earned a bachelor of science, majoring in chemistry.
GRADUATES
SIU - Edwardsville
BLOOMINGTON — Several Pantagraph-area residents are among Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Summer 2020 graduates.
They are with major, degree and honors.
Melissa Juodawlkis, Bloomington, theater and dance, bachelor of arts (B.A.), cum laude; Allison Lutz, Lincoln, nutrition, bachelor of science (B.S.); Lindsey Ripper, Mason City, criminal justice studies, B.S.; Rebecca Patrick, Mount Pulaski, nursing (RN), B.S.; magna cum laude; Tristan Davis, Normal, art, B.A.
Mckinley Vickers of Streator earned a master of science in accountancy.
SCHOLARSHIP
U of Wisconsin
HARTSBURG — Austin Hayes from Hartsburg received a Chancellor Scholars scholarship at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. The computer science and media arts and game development student will receive $2,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year.
SCHOLARSHIP
HCE scholarship
BLOOMINGTON — Sarah Kraft of Towanda and Callie Yoder of Congerville each have received a $500 scholarship from the McLean County Association for Home and Community Education.
Kraft, 11-year member of Towanda 4-H Club is in her second year at Illinois State University pursuing a degree in business. She is the daughter of Mark and Jackie Kraft of Towanda.
Yoder, 11-year member of Danvers Industrial Youth is attending Illinois Central College, studying to be an elementary teacher. She is the daughter of Brad and Jill Yoder of Congerville.
SCHOLARSHIP
Dakota Wesleyan
BLOOMINGTON — Lauren Sanderson of Bloomington, a senior at Normal Community High School, has been awarded a Presidential Scholarship at Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, S.D. The scholarship for $8,750 to $13,000 is renewable for up to 10 semesters.
The daughter of Tisa and Jason Sanderson, she was also awarded an athletic scholarship.
SCHOLARSHIP
Boon Scholarship
DANVERS — Zack Kingston from Danvers received the Dr. Boon Scholarship from the Danvers Lions Club. The $500 yearly scholarship is awarded to a student from the Olympia School District majoring in the medical fields.
Kingston is a senior majoring in athletic training at Millikin University, Decatur. The 2017 Olympia High School graduate is the son of C.J. Wright-Boon and Wes Kingston.
MISCELLANEOUS
NSHSS
NORMAL — Abigail M. Bilello of Normal has been selected for the National Society of High School Scholars based on superior academic achievement. She is a student at Normal Community West High School.
MISCELLANEOUS
IPRA
NORMAL — Doug Damery, director of Parks & Recreation for the Town of Normal, has been installed as 2021 chair of the board of directors of the Illinois Park & Recreation Association.
A Metamora native, he has been director of Normal Parks & Recreation since November 2016. He graduated in 1991 from Southern Illinois University with a degree in recreation administration. He served in several parks and recreation positions, before most recently serving as executive director if Washington Park District beginning in 2003.