Names and Faces for April 9, 2021

SCHOLARSHIP

HCE scholarship

BLOOMINGTON — Sarah Kraft, Towanda, and Callie Yoder, Congerville, each received a $500 scholarship from the McLean County Association for Home and Community Education.

Kraft, an 11-year member of Towanda 4-H Club, is in her second year at Illinois State University pursuing a degree in business. She is the daughter of Mark and Jackie Kraft of Towanda.

Yoder, an 11-year member of Danvers Industrial Youth, is attending Illinois Central College, studying to be an elementary teacher. She is the daughter of Brad and Jill Yoder of Congerville.

SCHOLARSHIP

Dakota Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Lauren Sanderson, Bloomington, a senior at Normal Community High School, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship at Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, South Dakota. The scholarship for $8,750 to $13,000 is renewable for up to 10 semesters.

The daughter of Tisa and Jason Sanderson, she also received an athletic scholarship.

SCHOLARSHIP

