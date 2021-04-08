Names and Faces for April 9, 2021

SCHOLARSHIP
HCE scholarship
BLOOMINGTON — Sarah Kraft, Towanda, and Callie Yoder, Congerville, each received a $500 scholarship from the McLean County Association for Home and Community Education.
Kraft, an 11-year member of Towanda 4-H Club, is in her second year at Illinois State University pursuing a degree in business. She is the daughter of Mark and Jackie Kraft of Towanda.
Yoder, an 11-year member of Danvers Industrial Youth, is attending Illinois Central College, studying to be an elementary teacher. She is the daughter of Brad and Jill Yoder of Congerville.
Dakota Wesleyan
BLOOMINGTON — Lauren Sanderson, Bloomington, a senior at Normal Community High School, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship at Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, South Dakota. The scholarship for $8,750 to $13,000 is renewable for up to 10 semesters.
The daughter of Tisa and Jason Sanderson, she also received an athletic scholarship.
Boon Scholarship
DANVERS — Zack Kingston, Danvers, received the Dr. Boon Scholarship from the Danvers Lions Club. The $500 yearly scholarship is awarded to a student from the Olympia School District majoring in the medical fields.
Kingston is a senior majoring in athletic training at Millikin University. The 2017 Olympia High School graduate is the son of C.J. Wright-Boon and Wes Kingston.
MISCELLANEOUS
NSHSS
NORMAL — Abigail M. Bilello, Normal, was selected for the National Society of High School Scholars based on superior academic achievement. She is a student at Normal Community West High School.