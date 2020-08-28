Naquin's hit, Molina's blunder lift Indians over Cards in 12

"When he hit the ball to first base, it looked like it was fair from the dugout," Indians acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said. "Automatically we went back to the bag and Molina just stood there, I don't know if he knew that the ball was fair or foul but from the dugout it was way fair."

Said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt: "He broke and realized he probably couldn't make it and then stopped and felt like he called it foul and clearly he did not."

St. Louis had the bases loaded with two outs in the 10th inning, but Nick Wittgren (2-0) induced Paul DeJong to pop out to end the inning.

Hand wound up with his 10th save.

Carrasco allowed two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six scoreless innings for his quality start since Aug. 6 versus Cincinnati.

The Indians limited the Cardinals to four hits, none after the Carpenter's RBI single on the seventh.

"We had a lot of opportunities and we couldn't get the hit," Shildt said. "I know the effort's there but it's the execution lacking. We didn't help ourselves in a couple areas."

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty allowed one run on three hits and two walks in five innings.