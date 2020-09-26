NASCAR champion returns home mired in 29-race losing streak

"Our teammates have been starting up front, they've been running up front and they've been doing a good job of keeping themselves in the mix on the intermediate tracks," Busch said. "If we can continue to evolve and get ourselves up a little bit higher, then hopefully that will bode well for us, too."

Harvick has been in a class of his own with five wins in the last nine races. He won the playoff opener at Darlington and then again last week at Bristol — moving him to a career-best nine victories this season while cementing himself as the title favorite.

His challengers have been wary about this second round, but Harvick has tunnel vision and is taking it one race at a time.

"You just want to keep your mind as clear as possible. We've made a decision of how we want to think and what we want to talk about and pay attention to, and it's us," Harvick said. "I know that sounds selfish, but the thing that I can tell you is it's way less mentally exhausting than worrying about where you need to have a good race and where you need to have a bad race.

"I don't have the capacity to think more than one week ahead, anyway, and trying to overthink things just takes way too much space in my brain for me to function during the week."