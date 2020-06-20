NASCAR has new rules, new feuds and more fans at Talladega

Five-time Talladega winner Brad Keselowski has won twice since NASCAR resumed and is among those "not sure what to expect."

"I think the list of changes was so big that I'm having a hard time anticipating how the cars are going to drive," Keselowski said. "Small variations in how the car drives can make a big difference as to how they draft, so it's going to be a lot of learning as we go in the race."

He says sensible driving might prevent the multi-car crashes that are a staple at Daytona and Talladega.

"You hope everybody is smart and that they take chances, you have to take chances to learn," Keselowski said. "But by the same token you hope they don't take chances that are potentially lethal to everyone else's day and causes big wrecks. Everybody has different motivations, challenges, goals and they all kind of get thrown into this big pot at Talladega with no practice. We'll see what happens."

NASCAR five years ago said it would no longer allow fans to display the Confederate flag at events but never did anything to enforce the ban. Now, in response to driver Bubba Wallace's call for the flag to be disallowed, series leaders say they are serious about enforcement.