NASCAR looks to steer clear of protests over George Floyd

"Our sport has always had somewhat of a racist label to it. NASCAR — everybody thinks redneck, Confederate flag, racists — and I hate it. I hate that because I know NASCAR is so much more."

Wallace said he encouraged other drivers to take up the cause, including rising star Chase Elliott, who won at Charlotte on May 29 and will start from the pole in Sunday's Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 — essentially a home race for the Georgia native.

"I said do you all not care about what's going on in the world?" Wallace said. "That's not the right way to go about it. Our voices carry so much more weight than Joe Schmo from down the street. I mentioned we've got to do better, we've got to step up for everybody to say what they feel."

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, in his final season as a full-time driver, reached out to Wallace to ask what he could do.

"That's a big question I have for myself right now," said Johnson, who will be honored on what could be his final race in Atlanta by having a grandstand named after him. "When you sit down and listen, you realize there's a lot of injustices taking place across a broad spectrum.