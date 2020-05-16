NASCAR picks up at tricky Darlington after 10-week hiatus

"Darlington is a very sensitive temperature track, so I think you kind of have to evolve as the race evolves," Harvick said. "I think the biggest goal in this instance is to just not be in right field, try to get yourself in the ballpark and be able to adjust on it so you don't have to have a rebuild and a reboot."

Newman returns

Ryan Newman suffered a head injury when he crashed racing for the win on the final lap of the Daytona 500. The pandemic afforded him extra time to heal and Newman has missed only three Cup races.

He tested at Darlington shortly before the season was suspended and determined then he was fit to race again. The 10-week wait was just bonus time for the driver considered to be most difficult to pass.

Newman considers Darlington his favorite track.

"I just like it because you run right up next to the fence," Newman said. "It's unique on both ends, very challenging. It's just a lot of fun to actually hustle the car around there."

Kenseth is back, too

Few expected Chip Ganassi to bring Matt Kenseth out of retirement after firing Kyle Larson in April for using a racial slur in an iRacing event.