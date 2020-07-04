NASCAR races on at Indy after Johnson contracts coronavirus

The pandemic upended everything. IndyCar's schedule was decimated and Penske moved that series to Saturday on the IMS road course. The important doubleheader has raised the anticipation for this holiday weekend of racing even though spectators aren't permitted and the two series can't mingle.

Penske takes solace in that both IndyCar and NASCAR will be telecast by NBC, which this week takes over its portion of the NASCAR television schedule.

"With both races on network, we do hope fans will tune in and get to see really great racing," Penske said.

The Cup cars have struggled to make competitive racing the last several years at Indy — Penske said the series could be moved to the road course in the future — and Sunday's one-day show of no practice or qualifying will benefit the elite teams and veteran drivers. That for sure means Harvick and Hamlin should be in the mix.

Harvick led 118 of 160 laps in last year's race, winning by more than six seconds. A year earlier, Hamlin was lead until a caution with six laps remaining erased his cushion and allowed Brad Keselowski to pass him for the win.

Hamlin is 0-for-14 at the Brickyard but has seven finishes of sixth or better. He feels good about his chances Sunday.