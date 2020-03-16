NASCAR suspends season until May but will reschedule events

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within a few weeks.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway early Monday issued a statement acknowledging the CDC guideline against gatherings, is planning for all contingencies, but also is prepared to run its events in May. The Indy 500, scheduled for May 24, typically draws more than 300,000 fans.

The speedway — and now the season — are scheduled to open the first week of May. Roger Penske, the new owner of IndyCar and the speedway, hopes to open the speedway a few days before the May 9 race on the road course to build in test days. Penske wants teams as prepared as possible for the Indianapolis 500.

"Our priority is to do our part in protecting the public health while still conducting the 104th Indianapolis 500," the speedway said. "This continues to be a dynamic situation which we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials. We are planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits."