NASCAR's Elliott still chasing 1st win of season in Texas

If he wins a sixth race on a road course, Elliott would be just the seventh driver in history to reach that mark, tying him with Bobby Allison, Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace and Ricky Rudd.

But the dark cloud looming over Sunday is the likelihood of rain, which National Weather Service forecasts at better than 50%.

The drivers slipped and slid their way through Saturday morning's windy and wet practice session that may have been fun for some, but likely left none of them feeling comfortable about the race.

For some, it was their first laps around a track that was built for Formula One.

"It was a blast," said Byron, who was fastest in the session. "I hope it rains. For the fans, I think it would be awesome if if rains."

Joey Logano was second in practice, ahead of Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. Busch and Martin Truex Jr. each have four road course victories.

Elliott, who was fifth in practice, admitted this week he doesn't think he's very good racing in wet conditions.

"The rain tire is certainly a bit of a question mark and it's not one I'm very good at," Elliott said bet. "Especially coming to a new track. (Rain) completely changes everything about the course and what you do.