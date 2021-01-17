Nathan Chen wins fifth straight US Figure Skating title

LAS VEGAS — Even with an error at the beginning of his free skate, Nathan Chen was unbeatable Sunday, winning his fifth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

Not since Dick Button won each title from 1946-52 has any American man had such a streak of success. Throw in two world championships and being unbeaten since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, and Chen already has a resume for the ages.

At age 21.

"It's incredible to try to follow in his footsteps," Chen said of Button, a two-time Olympic winner.

Chen pretty much ignored the rough beginning of his free skate, when he put his hands down and stepped out of a quad lutz.

He hit four more quads, three in combination, and a triple axel deep into his program. There was a fluidity to his choreography and spins, and his 322.28 points were unmatchable by anybody in the field.

"I was a little timid today. Honestly that's on me," Chen said. "I feel like I didn't really tackle my elements. I was focusing on conserving energy. That's not the right approach. I think that's what caused the first element to have an error.