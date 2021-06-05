NBA 06/06/21

BASKETBALL
NBA
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday's result
L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97, series tied at 3-3
Game Sunday
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 1:30 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Game Saturday
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, late night
Game Sunday
Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon
