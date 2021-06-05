 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

NBA 06/06/21

  • 0

BASKETBALL

NBA

Playoff glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Friday's result

L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97, series tied at 3-3

Game Sunday

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 1:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Game Saturday

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, late night

Game Sunday

Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News