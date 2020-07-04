NBA emphasizes mental health as teams await Disney 'bubble'

There will be no fans at Disney. There also will be restrictions on where players can go, plus rules keeping families away until at least the second round of the playoffs. The hope is to significantly limit exposure to COVID-19 inside the bubble.

Even under normal circumstances, Holiday sees family time as a cherished respite. Life at Disney will clearly complicate that.

"This is one of the mental parts about it that guys have to adjust to, where someone like me, I go home and it's where I kind of relax," Holiday said. "I try my best not to bring my work home with me so I can hang out with my wife, my dog, and my daughter and I can do things like that. ... I think that's going to be a little bit of a challenge, especially after like seven to 10 days."

Likewise, Beal said living in the bubble will hardly be "a walk in the park."

"We can't just leave. We can't just order whatever food we want. We can't just do activities we want to do. We can't go to our teammates' rooms," Beal said. "You're restricted, and you can't do the things that you're normally used to doing."

The Pelicans' mental health and wellness program is led by team psychologist Jenna Rosen, and New Orleans general manager David Griffin calls it "critical."