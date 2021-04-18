NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won

The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league's player resting policy — in a game the Spurs won by 26 points.
The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl to give them rest on Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn't matter, as six Spurs players scored in double figures in a 111-85 rout of the Suns.
According to the league's resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games.
Under Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have long rested players even when they are healthy, one of the reasons the league first implemented a resting policy in 2017. Teams can be fined $100,000 for violating it.
Heat 109, Nets 107: Bam Adebayo's 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets to snap a three-game slide.
Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.
Landry Shamet had 30 points for Brooklyn, and Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Nets. Brooklyn played again without James Harden, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and lost Kevin Durant early in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion.
Jimmy Butler — who called the Heat "soft" after their loss Friday in Minnesota — was held out by Miami with a sprained right ankle, his 16th game missed this season.
Knicks 122, Pelicans 112, OT: Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York's streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans for their sixth consecutive victory.
Rose scored 23 points. He had the assist on Reggie Bullock's 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in regulation, blocked a last shot by the Pelicans that would've won it and then opened overtime with a steal and layup to give New York the lead for good.
The Knicks controlled the extra period from there to extend their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2013-14. New York (31-27) entered play sixth in the Eastern Conference, in good shape for its first playoff berth since winning the Atlantic Division in 2013.
Zion Williamson had 34 points and nine rebounds in his first career game at Madison Square Garden, but the Knicks beat the Pelicans for the second time this week.
Hawks 129, Pacers 117: Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers.
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks, who have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Atlanta has won nine of 11 at home.
Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana, which had won five of seven on the road.
The Hawks, who led by 20 in the first quarter, let the Pacers cut the lead to three in the second but went back up by 10 on Bogdanovic's 3 with 6:03 to go in the third.
Indiana was far from done, however, and pulled within one on T.J. McConnell's fast-break layup at the 2:21 mark of the third. Miles Turner's layup made it 89-88 before Huerter answered with a 3 in the final minute of the period.