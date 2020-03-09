NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare

"I doubt that that's going to happen," Riley said. "But you have to be prepared."

MLB officials, like the NBA, held a conference call with all 30 of its franchises on Monday to discuss the new policies. All four leagues — and the NFL, which has been involved in the talks but isn't part of this policy since no teams are currently holding practices — are collecting information from the CDC and Canadian health officials, even as the situation changes almost on an hour-by-hour basis.

"We are regularly conveying the guidance from these experts to clubs, players, and staff regarding prevention, good hygiene practices and the latest recommendations related to travel," MLB said in a statement. "We are continuing to monitor developments and will adjust as necessary. While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play Spring Training and regular season games as scheduled."

More than 113,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the disease and over 3,900 people with the virus have died, most of them in China. More than 62,000 people have already recovered. The virus has infected 600 people in the United States — including the director of the agency that runs the airports in New York and New Jersey — and at least 26 have died, most in Washington state.