BASKETBALL
NBA
Playoff glance
SECOND ROUND
Friday's results
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99, series tied 3-3
L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119, L.A. Clippers win series 4-2
Saturday's game
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, late night
Sunday's games
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
