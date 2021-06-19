 Skip to main content
agate

NBA playoff glance

  • 0

BASKETBALL

NBA

Playoff glance

SECOND ROUND

Friday's results

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99, series tied 3-3

L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119, L.A. Clippers win series 4-2

Saturday's game

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, late night

Sunday's games

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

