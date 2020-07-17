NBA says races for the season's individual trophies are over

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA's MVP race is over. So is the battle for every other individual regular-season trophy.

The league told teams Friday that none of the seeding games will be taken into consideration for any postseason award, and that voting for those honors — such as All-NBA, rookie of the year and defensive player of the year — will be completed before the July 30 restart of the season at Walt Disney World.

Typically, those votes are cast closer to the end of the regular season. So the postseason races are still going in many cases, but the individual award chases are now complete.

"The decision to exclude seeding games from awards voting ensures a fair process in which players and coaches from all 30 teams will have the same opportunity to be honored as top performers for the regular season," the NBA wrote in a memo sent to teams Friday. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo.

Only 22 of the league's 30 teams are participating in the NBA restart.

The league's decision — it was not unexpected — means that Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's campaign for back-to-back MVP awards technically ended more than four months ago when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.