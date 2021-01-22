NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021

The news of NBCSN shutting down also comes during a time when many of NBC Sports Group's most valuable sports properties are coming up for renewal. This is the last season of a 10-year deal with the NHL and negotiations for the EPL rights, beginning with the 2022-23 season, are ongoing.

Many have predicted that the next rights deal with the NHL will include multiple networks with former broadcast partners ESPN and Fox Sports expected to be in the mix. NBC's current deal averages $200 million per season.

Premier League deals are usually for three years, but NBC secured a six-year package in 2015 by paying nearly $1 billion.

NASCAR, which has its races from July through November on NBC and NBCSN, has a deal through 2024.

IndyCar's contract, which includes the Indianapolis 500 on NBC, expires at the end of this year. The sanctioning body said in a statement that NBC "has always been a transparent partner, and we were aware of this upcoming strategy shift."

Tag Garson, Wasserman's senior vice president of properties, said TNT and TBS have already proved it's possible to have a cable channel that does a good job of meshing entertainment programming with sports.