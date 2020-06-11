NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The NCAA football oversight committee Thursday finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

The proposed model goes to the Division I Council, which the NCAA said will act on it Wednesday. The proposal is expected to pass.

With the pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weigh training and film study, a plan was needed to make up for the lost preparation time.

A proposed schedule had been circulating among NCAA members during the last week. Oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons, who is athletic director at West Virginia, told AP a few final tweaks were made Thursday.

"This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions," Lyons said.

The final version permits teams to conduct the maximum six hours of unpadded walk-throughs per week while also requiring two days off for the players.

The extra two weeks of walk-throughs, weight training, conditioning and film study will be limited to 20 hours per week total and can begin 14 days prior to the start of normal 29-day preseason practice.