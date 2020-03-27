NCAA weighs more eligibility for sports cut short by virus

"I know I could capably argue either side of it," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Thursday during a conference call with reporters.

NCAA bylaws regarding scholarship limits would have to be worked around, which becomes especially tricky in the many sports where most players do not receive full scholarships. Paying for those extra scholarships is potentially costly for schools.

Bowlsby said with so much unknown regarding the outbreak and when sports will be able to resume, delaying a decision on giving back eligibility might be the best option.

"I worry that with the uncertainty of our current circumstances, we might find ourselves with a disruption in the fall or winter next year due to a rebound in the coronavirus," he said. "If we have that sort of disruption again, then are we going to offer fall-sport athletes another year?"

He added: "I really think as much as everybody wants to know if they're going to get another year, I think we would be well-served by waiting a period of time to make the decisions."

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said he expected the conference to finalize its position Friday during a conference call with athletic directors and university presidents.

"I think our conference is in a place where we're certainly going to look to try to provide some relief in that position. Those students have been through a lot," Gill said. "Trying to provide them an opportunity to be as whole as they can with regard to their competition opportunities is something that we are supportive of."

