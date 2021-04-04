 Skip to main content
NCAA women most championships
agate

BASKETBALL

College women

Most championships

11 — Connecticut

8 — Tennessee

3 — Baylor

3 — Stanford

2 — Louisiana Tech

2 — Notre Dame

2 — Southern Cal

