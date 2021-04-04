NCAA women most championships

BASKETBALL
College women
Most championships
11 — Connecticut
8 — Tennessee
3 — Baylor
3 — Stanford
2 — Louisiana Tech
2 — Notre Dame
2 — Southern Cal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today