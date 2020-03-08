Nets beat Bulls 110-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson.

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn directed the Nets to their second straight victory. The team said Saturday morning that it and Atkinson "mutually agreed to part ways." That message was reiterated in a news conference later in the day with general manager Sean Marks.

"It was a little different," LeVert said about playing without Atkinson, before adding, "I felt like (Vaughn) did a great job."

DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen each added 11 points, and Jordan had 11 rebounds.

Otto Porter Jr. led the Bulls with 23 points. Coby White added 21, Thaddeus Young had 17, and Lauri Markkanen 16.

"We know one thing," White said. "Anybody who plays us or any head coach never questions how hard we play. Every night we play hard."

The Nets led 58-50 at halftime. LeVert led Brooklyn with 16 points, Harris had 15 in 14 minutes, and Dinwiddie added 12.

"Anytime you can get a win," Harris said, "Especially this time of year, it's huge."