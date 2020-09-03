Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

Jason Kidd went right from a player to their coach in 2013, leading the Nets to the second round of the playoffs in his lone season before leaving to coach Milwaukee.

Nash is third in NBA history with 10,335 assists and the 2005 and 2006 MVP, one of only 10 players to win it in back-to-back years.

Phoenix made the Western Conference finals in both seasons, playing a style that critics sneered at as the Suns put up what at the time were the three highest single-season 3-point totals in league history.

Now even big men shoot 3s, as teams prioritize pace and spacing the floor rather than pounding the ball into the paint.

Nash should have a team talented enough to do all that. Not only should Durant and Irving be recovered from their surgeries, but players such as rising star Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris — assuming he is re-signed — would all fit nicely.

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn and said he would remain on staff as Nash's lead assistant.

The Nets reached the postseason despite having Irving for only 20 games and Durant for none, but the two stars who came to Brooklyn together last summer are expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season.