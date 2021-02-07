Networking: Young Leaders boosts ag professionalism CNCopy

“I started looking for things I was passionate about. I came back to agriculture because it’s how I was raised,” said Hoeft.

She graduated Illinois State University in 2015 with a degree in agriculture communications and leadership. She helped form the Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter at ISU and joined Young Leaders.

“Being involved in the Collegiate Farm Bureau at ISU was the bridge that helped me get involved with the McLean County Farm Bureau,” said Hoeft. “I was familiar with the organization but really got my hands dirty during college.”

As a member of the Young Leaders executive committee, Hoeft said she is developing professional skills and expanding her network. She said those skills help her connect to coworkers and ag professionals while working as a crop insurance support specialist at 1st Farm Credit Services in Normal.