Networking: Young Leaders boosts ag professionalism CNCopy

BLOOMINGTON — In the precarious time between an education and a career, the McLean County Farm Bureau’s Young Leaders program is a stepping stone for young adults looking for a lifetime in agriculture.
Various youth groups have been a part of the bureau since the early 1900s and Young Leaders has been a sector since 1957, said Anna Ziegler, assistant manager of the Farm Bureau.
“It is a program to help farmers and young agriculture professionals network with others and develop leadership skills to benefit future careers. It includes educational, social and service activities,” said Ziegler.
The program is suited for Farm Bureau members ages 18 to 40 with a passion for agriculture. Most members join after outgrowing youth programs like 4-H and FFA.
“It’s about developing a professional network,” said Ziegler. “Whenever you find a job, people say it’s not about what you know but who you know. Sometimes it’s about who knows you. Members in Young Leaders meet people at events throughout the state and nation.”
The organization hosts conferences, competitions and tours to encourage networking and share emerging ag issues like farming technology and legislation. Young Leaders also serve their local community through volunteer efforts.
Reid Thompson of Mahomet sits on the Illinois Farm Bureau State Young Leader Committee and helps his dad, Gerald Thompson, manage the family farm in Colfax. He also works at Hertz Farm Management Company in Champaign.
“I joined Young Leaders in 2007 while I was attending University of Illinois. I was participating in several (ag) programs at that point, so it was an easy transition,” said Thompson.
He said Young Leaders felt like the natural next step after being involved in FFA at Ridgeview High School.
“Students who take opportunities in FFA will look for opportunities beyond that as they progress towards a career,” he said.
Thompson helps organize ag tours around the state and country and plans activities at county fairs and local 4-H extensions to connect young farmers.
“When moving from college to a career, it’s great to have an avenue where you can immediately get involved, grow your network and explore the opportunities Illinois provides to young professionals on farms,” said Thompson.
After growing up on a farm west of Bloomington and participating in 4-H as a student, Rachel Hoeft of LeRoy realized she wanted to turn her career sights to agriculture.
“I started looking for things I was passionate about. I came back to agriculture because it’s how I was raised,” said Hoeft.
She graduated Illinois State University in 2015 with a degree in agriculture communications and leadership. She helped form the Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter at ISU and joined Young Leaders.
“Being involved in the Collegiate Farm Bureau at ISU was the bridge that helped me get involved with the McLean County Farm Bureau,” said Hoeft. “I was familiar with the organization but really got my hands dirty during college.”
As a member of the Young Leaders executive committee, Hoeft said she is developing professional skills and expanding her network. She said those skills help her connect to coworkers and ag professionals while working as a crop insurance support specialist at 1st Farm Credit Services in Normal.
“When you graduate (college), you’re out there on your own. If you want to join the Farm Bureau, you can’t just graduate and get a seat on the board. You have to work your way up to the leadership roles,” said Hoeft. “You really have to get involved to understand the depth and breadth of the organization. Young Leaders is a great way to get your feet wet.”
Hoeft’s father, Scott Hoeft, manages the multi-generation farm west of Bloomington where his daughter’s passion for agriculture first sprouted.
As a child, he was involved in FFA and 4-H. After a short lag after FFA, Scott Hoeft said he joined Young Leaders.
“It really helped fill a void of getting together with an organization that had an ag mindset and being able to connect with other people and share ideas about agriculture,” he said.
Scott Hoeft also sits on the McLean County Farm Bureau board. He said joining Young Leaders before jumping into his career improved the way he runs his business.
“It made me more aware of legislative issues and how you really have to stand up and make a voice for yourself when no one else will,” he said. “It’s really important that more organizations, whether they’re ag or not, invest in young people to build leaders for the future.”
Follow Julia Evelsizer on Twitter: @pg_evelsizer