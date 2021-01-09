New 7th seed helps Bears 8 years too late for Lovie Smith

While Matt Nagy gets to coach Chicago in the playoffs despite a middling 8-8 record that could help save his job, former Bears coach Lovie Smith can only wonder if the extra team in the postseason could have helped him eight years ago.

The addition of a seventh playoff team in each conference this season helped make sure Indianapolis wouldn't become the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to miss the postseason despite winning 11 games, and let the Bears sneak in as the eighth 8-8 team ever to earn a wild-card spot.

Their entrance into the playoffs also raises questions about which other teams would have been helped if the NFL had expanded the postseason earlier.

Smith's Bears teams from the beginning of last decade are near the top of that list. After losing the NFC title game to eventual champion Green Bay in the 2010 season, the Bears looked poised for another playoff run the following season before Jay Cutler went down with a season-ending thumb injury after a 7-3 start.

Chicago lost five of six and missed the postseason as the seventh seed with an 8-8 mark.

The Bears were even better the next season, going 10-6, but once again missed out on the final wild-card spot thanks to a division record tiebreaker with Minnesota. Smith was fired after that season.