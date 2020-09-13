New details emerge in killings of prominent Oak Park attorney couple found stabbed to death in their home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Months after a husband and wife were found dead inside their Oak Park home, new details have become known about the slayings. Both spouses were prominent Chicago-area attorneys.

Autopsy reports recently released by the Cook County medical examiner's office shed light on how the bodies were discovered and the extent of the stabbings. The killings have not yet been solved.

According to a police report included in the file, family members of Thomas E. Johnson, 69, and Leslie Ann Jones, 67, wanted to check on them after not hearing from the couple for about four days.

On April 13, the family members, who do not live in the area, asked Jones and Johnson's 20-year-old godson, who does live in the area, to visit their home in the 500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue for a well-being check, the report said. The godson found the front door closed, but unlocked, and he went inside at about 7:30 p.m.

Just inside the front door, the godson discovered Jones' body lying on the stairs, while Johnson was found in an upstairs bedroom laying on a bed, the report said.

The godson called Oak Park police, and paramedics rushed to the home. A doctor from Loyola University Medical Center pronounced the couple dead at 7:47 p.m.