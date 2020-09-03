New father Reynolds homers as Pirates top Cubs 6-2

Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Jason Kipnis had two hits apiece for the Cubs, but the NL Central leaders ended a 10-game, 12-day road trip with a thud. Mills gave up four runs in five innings as his ERA crept up to 5.50.

"It was a crazy trip," Schwarber said after the Cubs finished the stretch 5-5. "I think you take away the positives here, walked away with a series win going into this week with the Cardinals. Got the doubleheader in there, too, so we've got to be locked in and ready to go."

Chicago built a 2-0 lead through three innings thanks in part to some sloppy defense by the Pirates as third baseman JT Riddle's throwing error — Pittsburgh's major league-high 34th of the season — allowed Kipnis to score. Yet Brubaker worked around the trouble without further damage.

Mills wasn't as fortunate in the bottom of the inning. Erik Gonzalez's sacrifice fly put the Pirates on the board and a single by Gregory Polanco put runners on the corner with two outs. Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy came out to talk to Mills before Reynolds stepped in.

Mills' fourth pitch to Reynolds ended up over the Clemente Wall in right and the Pirates were on their way to avoiding a four-game sweep.

"We had some chances to add some runs early on and we didn't do that," Chicago manager David Ross said. "That'll catch up to you at some point. Yeah, for sure that hurt in the end."

