New lede for digest

Mnuchin promises

COVID aid package

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were prepared to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

Mnuchin said extending an expiring unemployment benefit — but reducing it substantially — was a top priority for Trump. The secretary called the $600 weekly aid "ridiculous" and a disincentive for people to go back to work. He also promised a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks would be coming in August.

"We're prepared to move quickly," Mnuchin said after he and Mark Meadows, the president's acting chief of staff, spent several hours with GOP staff at the Capitol. He said the president would "absolutely" support the emerging Republican package.

