New-look Red Sox top White Sox 7-4, Gonzalez HR starts rally

"This is a pretty good team, a pretty special team," Gonzalez said.

Chicago right fielder Adam Eaton robbed Rafael Devers of a homer when he made a leaping grab before crashing into the wall and hit an RBI double. José Abreu added an RBI double and two hits.

"I think he's been one of the guys that's been most consistent," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Eaton. "He made a great play."

The White Sox (6-8) have lost four of their last six

"I guess at this point in the season we're not going to freak out about the record and why we're losing games and why we're under .500," catcher Zack Collins said.

Adam Ottavino (2-1) struck out all three batters he faced for the victory.

Friday night's series opener was postponed due to snow and rain. It's scheduled as the nightcap of a split admission doubleheader on Sunday.

Each starter was gone before five innings. Boston's Nick Pivetta went just 3 2/3, allowing two runs on four hits. Chicago's Dylan Cease lasted a bit longer, giving up two runs and six hits over 4 2/3.

Cora enjoyed reflecting before the game about La Russa, who worked with him as a special assistant for Red Sox President Dave Dombrowski.