New Northwestern AD steps down amid mounting criticism

EVANSTON — Mike Polisky resigned as Northwestern's athletic director Wednesday amid mounting criticism following his promotion last week to replace Jim Phillips.

Polisky said in a statement he is stepping down as AD and leaving the school after 11 years because "current challenges will not allow me to effectively lead our department" and he does not want to be a "distraction."

He is one of four defendants along with the university in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed in January by a former Northwestern cheerleader who said she was groped by drunken fans and alumni at school-sanctioned events and administrators tried to cover up her complaints, according to the Chicago Tribune.

President Morton Schapiro announced linguistics professor Robert Gundlach will serve as interim AD. Gundlach is Northwestern's faculty athletics representative to the NCAA and Big Ten.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.