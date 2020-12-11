New Phillies boss Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild

He moved on to the expansion Marlins as GM in September 1991 and switch to Detroit's president in November 2002. When he was fired by the Tigers, he was hired by the Red Sox just two weeks later.

Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 28-32 in the pandemic-shortened season, losing seven of its last eight and winding up one game back for the NL's second wild card. The Phillies missed the postseason for the ninth consecutive year, and Matt Klentak was reassigned after five seasons as general manager.

In an industry crushed by the pandemic, Philadelphia had the 12th-highest payroll at a prorated $64.5 million as of Aug. 1. A person familiar with the Phillies' finances told The Associated Press the team lost $145 million during the shortened season played without fans.

"I wouldn't expect it to be at that same amount just last year," Dombrowski said of the payroll. "There's flexibility to do things. But I think we'll look at each and every move in an intelligent fashion.

"I don't look at this as a situation where we're one player away from winning," he added. "I think we need to do a few things with this team. And I really don't want to be sacrificing people that might be part of our future success for short-term gains if it's not the difference maker."