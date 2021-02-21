New plan's goal is healthier McLean County CNcopy

BLOOMINGTON — A three-year path to a healthier McLean County has been designed and path architects want county residents to join them on the journey.
McLean County's first Community Health Improvement Plan has been approved by the boards of the four organizations leading the collaborative effort — McLean County Health Department, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and United Way of McLean County.
The 57-page plan has been posted on the organizations' websites.
"To have a health plan based on our needs is an exciting development for the county," said Cathy Coverston Anderson, health department interim director.
The next step is for the plan to be implemented over three years. Implementation — through new programs or revamping existing programs — depends on support and funding from a variety of sources.
"It's a great resource and I hope that social service agencies use it to apply for grants and county residents use it to improve their lives," said Sally Gambacorta, Advocate BroMenn community health manager.
Previously, the health department, BroMenn and St. Joseph completed separate assessments. They decided a joint effort was better.
That assessment was completed in August and identified mental illness and substance abuse, lack of access to health care among people in some areas of Bloomington and obesity as the top three health needs in McLean County. Among striking conclusions was that 32 percent of McLean County residents were obese, compared to 29 percent statewide and nationwide.
Since then, a plan to address those needs was developed. The health department, hospitals and United Way led the effort involving 60 individuals representing 49 organizations, Coverston Anderson said.
Regarding mental illness and substance abuse, plan goals are to reduce mental illness stigma, increase earlier access to care, increase coping skills and decrease deaths by suicide and emergency department visits because of self-injury and alcohol abuse.
The plan calls for doing that by making evidence-based programs accessible to more people and by having a coordinated, countywide behavioral health campaign.
Regarding lack of access to health care, the goal is to decrease barriers to primary care among low-income residents by increasing the capacity of health clinics that serve the poor, encourage people to have a primary care doctor to reduce ER trips, increase mobile health services for the poor and improve access to oral health care.
Regarding obesity, the plan goal is to reduce obesity by promoting physical activity in the workplace and community — such as more open gym time at schools — and by improving McLean County's "walkability and bike-ability." Other anti-obesity interventions call for supporting physical education in schools and promoting programs that make fresh fruits and vegetables more available to the poor.
