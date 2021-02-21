New plan's goal is healthier McLean County CNcopy

BLOOMINGTON — A three-year path to a healthier McLean County has been designed and path architects want county residents to join them on the journey.

McLean County's first Community Health Improvement Plan has been approved by the boards of the four organizations leading the collaborative effort — McLean County Health Department, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and United Way of McLean County.

The 57-page plan has been posted on the organizations' websites.

"To have a health plan based on our needs is an exciting development for the county," said Cathy Coverston Anderson, health department interim director.

The next step is for the plan to be implemented over three years. Implementation — through new programs or revamping existing programs — depends on support and funding from a variety of sources.

"It's a great resource and I hope that social service agencies use it to apply for grants and county residents use it to improve their lives," said Sally Gambacorta, Advocate BroMenn community health manager.

Previously, the health department, BroMenn and St. Joseph completed separate assessments. They decided a joint effort was better.