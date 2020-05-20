Newcomer Brad Miller Cardinals' most experienced DH

He has had access to a private gym. His agent, lefty and former Cardinals’ second-round pick Mike Milchin, lives close enough and throws hard enough to be a workout partner (and wily BP pitcher) for the lefthanded-hitting Miller. In the coming week, Miller plans to measure basepaths on the field and begin throwing to bases.

This much time at home in 2020 contrasts with a year on the go in 2019. At this same point a year ago, Miller was about to join his fourth organization of the season.

“They always say it, and it’s probably something like, OK, OK, they’re just saying it to say, but in baseball you always see something new, something you’ve never seen before,” Miller said. “Well, last year I was on four teams. That happened. I didn’t think it would. It did.

"This year, same thing. In baseball you never know what’s going to happen and you’ll always see something you haven’t before every year. We have a real large-scale crisis and all we can do is go home.”

Miller started last year with the Dodgers as a potential utility player with experience all over the field and left-handed pop. After opening the season with Cleveland and detouring through the Yankees system, he ended the season with the Phillies as a part-time, roving player who slugged .610 in his final 130 plate appearances.