Newgarden wins IndyCar finale but can't deny Dixon 6th title

It was the largest crowd of the season for IndyCar, which lost races in seven cities, had just one street course event with Sunday's finale, and still managed to complete a 14-race year.

IndyCar became the first major motorsports series to make it to the checkered flag, relatively unscathed, and as stable as anyone can be during the pandemic largely due to first-year owner Roger Penske.

He brought his awful inaugural season full circle with Sunday's finale, which turned out to be a dramatic error-prone ender in which three Andretti Autosport drivers ruined race-winning runs and Newgarden went down swinging.

The race was an Alexander Rossi runaway for the first 37 laps and then pole-sitter Will Power crashed for the first caution. Power, who was in a tight race for third in the final standings, threw his gloves in anger and admitted to driver error.

"I just lost it. Had a moment," he said. "I was definitely frustrated there, making a mistake and hitting the wall. It's my bad. It put us out of the race and that's a bad situation.

The Power crash triggered a span of three cautions over the next 10 laps, the third on a restart on lap 47 when brand new teammate Scott McLaughlin spun in his IndyCar debut.