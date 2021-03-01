The The Pantagraph is available on Newspapers.com, an online home to millions of historical newspaper pages from around the United States.
Current digital subscribers have free access to 2 years of the The Pantagraph archives.
In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members o…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Harry Belafonte, Javier Bardem, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lupita Nyong’…
In 2014, Jaromir Jagr becomes the seventh player to score 700 NHL goals during New Jersey Devils’ 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders.
In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate, and more events that happened on this da…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried, Jason Aldean, John Turturro, …
Also on this day in 2020 NATO envoys held emergency talks at the request of Turkey, a NATO member, and scores of migrants began converging on …
Here are some of the top photos of the week, as selected by the Associated Press.
Most Popular
Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and mo…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Adrian Smith, James Worthy, Josh Groban, Kate Mara, Lindsey Morgan,…
In 2010, Steven Holcomb drives USA-1 to the Olympic gold medal in four-man bobsledding, ending a 62-year drought for the Americans in the even…
Also on this day in 2020, dozens of policemen deployed to two eastern Greek islands to quell protests over planned new migrant detention cente…
Top photos of the day as selected by the Associated Press.
In 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, and more…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Erykah Badu, Maz Jobrani, Michael Bolton, Natalia Lafourcade, Teres…
In 1935, Babe Ruth is released by the New York Yankees and signed by the Boston Braves. See more sports moments from this date:
Also on this day in 2020 local authorities declared a 24-hour strike on two eastern Greek islands to protest government plans to build new mig…
Top photos of the day as selected by the Associated Press.
During the Persian Gulf War, 28 Americans were killed when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a U.S. barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and more events…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Chelsea Handler, Jameela Jamil, Rashida Jones, Ric Flair, Sean Asti…
In 1964, Cassius Clay wins the world heavyweight title when Sonny Liston is unable to answer the bell for the seventh round. See more sports m…
Latest Local Offers
Also on this day in 2020, President Donald Trump offered floral respects at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India. Se…
Top photos of the day as selected by the Associated Press.
The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bonnie Somerville, Daniel Kaluuya, Edward James Olmos, Floyd Maywea…
The United States hockey team wins the gold medal with a 4-2 victory over Finland at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. See more sports …
Already, 2021 has seen the passing of several notable people in news, entertainment and sports. A look at those we've lost this year.
Also on this day in 2020 a rapid spike in coronavirus infections prompted Italian authorities in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions to c…