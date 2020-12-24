Area libraries receive grants for new fiction, nonfiction books

SPRINGFIELD — Several area library systems have been awarded state Back to Books grants.
Libraries submitted applications for the types of books that were needed. Awards ranged from $465 to $4,900 per library and were made possible by federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
A total of $752,835 was provided
Area libraries receiving grants include:
DeLand-Weldon Community Unit School District 57, DeLand, $4,900; Tri-Valley CUSD 3, Downs, $954; Farmer City Public Library, $4,899; Fisher Unit 1 School District, $495; Flanagan-Cornell Unit District No. 74, Flanagan, $2,000; Maroa-Forsyth CUSD 2, Forsyth, $4,500; Hartsburg Emden CUSD 21, Hartsburg, $4,900; Illinois State University Laboratory SD 901, Normal, $4,900; Paxton Carnegie Library, $2,500; Paxton-Buckley-Loda Unit 10, Paxton, $4,900; Pontiac Public Library, $4,900; Roanoke-Benson CUSD 60, Roanoke, $4,000; Streator Public Library, $3,000; and Woodland CUSD 5, Streator, $4,900.