Bloomington adds employee, truck to bulk/brush collections

BLOOMINGTON — An additional Bloomington Public Works staff member and a truck will assist the single city crew collecting the growing piles of bulky waste and brush.
The amount of waste and brush has increased since the state-mandated stay-at-home order took effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Collection is running about two weeks behind.
About a month ago, the city began rotating staff and went from two collection crews to one in an effort to protect families and preserve the workforce during the pandemic, the city said in a statement Wednesday.
The city will temporarily move a staff member from the streets and sewers division to operate a knuckle boom truck to pick up brush. After a week, the plan will be reassessed and adjusted, if needed.
"We understand more people are at home and working on yard and household projects," said City Manager Tim Gleason. "Still, it is imperative we preserve our workforce for future stages of COVID-19, to avoid infections that could severally impact garbage collection, a critical essential service. We can’t allow an infection event to impact garbage collection, which has so far remained operationally consistent to pre-COVID levels."
The statement also repeated comments Gleason made at the City Council meeting Monday night.
"It’s easy to cast aside brush and solid waste pickup. But garbage could become the disaster within the disaster," he added.
Gleason said he realizes the collection delay has been frustrating, but asked for patience.
"If you don’t mind, from that picture window of your house, if you see a garbage truck go by, wave to those guys that are out there doing this job every day," said Gleason. "It’s frustrating for them as well that they can’t meet the needs of the community like they want to.”
Bulk waste and brush also may be taken to the Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St., which is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!