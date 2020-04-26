Bloomington council may hold gambling license renewal fees during pandemic

"Over the years, both the council and the public have expressed that fixing our streets and sidewalks is a priority," said Tyus. "We made some decisions over the last year to dedicate the financial resources to do that.

"We also know that we're in the midst of a pandemic and we are watching the situation very carefully," he added.

The streets and sidewalk expenses could grow to about $7.3 million if another project is bid later this year, said Tyus.

"We budgeted about $8.2 million (for streets and sidewalks) but we won't spend that much," he added. "We are holding back a little more than $1.2 million in expenses out of concerns about how revenues will be impacted by the pandemic."

Most of the bids for the road work came in lower than expected, said Tyus.